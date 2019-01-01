The TS Streamlined Living Room promotes a sense of openness by playing with scale where every element within serves a clear function. Although nothing in the room is too extravagant, the tasteful open area is still enjoyed by all who enter.

Details such as the exposed beams, sky high ceiling, wall panels and huge windows command the viewer's attention, and natural light from the huge windows will lights the space up beautifully. Product comes with many props to personalize your space.

Enjoy the industrial apartment feel of rustic lofted space with the TS Streamlined Living Room.