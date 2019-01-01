-
SKU:54833Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
A plethora of gemstone and plain tile shaders.
What's Included and Features
- Tiles Aplenty Vol VII (.DUF)
- 72 Gemstone & Weird Tiles
- Labradorite
- Wibbly Pattern
- Cream Marble
- Green Marble
- Red Granite
- Black Granite
- Obscene Pattern
- Veined Labradorite
- 200 Plain Weird Tiles
- 100 Default
- 100 Default Inverted (white grout)
- 10 Plain Coloured Weird Tiles
- 05 Tile Colours
- 05 Grout Colours
- Red
- Green
- Purple
- Pink
- White
- Tile Ultilities
- Tile 1 x 1
- Tile 2 x 2
- Tile 5 x 5
- Convert to 3DL
- Textures include:
- 173 Texture Maps, including Normal & Height Maps (1650 x 1650)
- DAZ Studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
