Tiles Aplenty Vol VII

  • $14.95
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:54833
    Artist:
    Daz Originals ForbiddenWhispers
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    A plethora of gemstone and plain tile shaders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Tiles Aplenty Vol VII (.DUF)
      • 72 Gemstone & Weird Tiles
        • Labradorite
        • Wibbly Pattern
        • Cream Marble
        • Green Marble
        • Red Granite
        • Black Granite
        • Obscene Pattern
        • Veined Labradorite
      • 200 Plain Weird Tiles
        • 100 Default
        • 100 Default Inverted (white grout)
      • 10 Plain Coloured Weird Tiles
        • 05 Tile Colours
        • 05 Grout Colours
          • Red
          • Green
          • Purple
          • Pink
          • White
      • Tile Ultilities
        • Tile 1 x 1
        • Tile 2 x 2
        • Tile 5 x 5
        • Convert to 3DL
    • Textures include:
      • 173 Texture Maps, including Normal & Height Maps (1650 x 1650)
    • DAZ Studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

