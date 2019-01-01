The Old Pumping Room

Explore the winding tunnels and Old Pumping Room deep below the city streets, what secrets do they hide!

New subterranean environment for your intrepid Daz Studio explorers. Includes the pumping room itself and modular tunnel sections which can be used to produce a winding tunnel system.

Assets provided as separate mesh sections allowing the easy hiding/showing of pieces when setting-up your scenes to render.

Iray ready with moody lighting rig.