The Old Pumping Room

The Old Pumping Room

    SKU:64705
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Explore the winding tunnels and Old Pumping Room deep below the city streets, what secrets do they hide!

    New subterranean environment for your intrepid Daz Studio explorers. Includes the pumping room itself and modular tunnel sections which can be used to produce a winding tunnel system.

    Assets provided as separate mesh sections allowing the easy hiding/showing of pieces when setting-up your scenes to render.

    Iray ready with moody lighting rig.

    What's Included and Features

    • Old Puming Room (.DUF)
      • Presets:
        • Old Pumping Room
        • Modular Tunnels:
          • Straight Tunnel Section
          • Curved Tunnel Section
      • Moody Lighting Setup:
        • 12 Camera Presets
    • Textures Include:
      • 255 Textures, Height, Normal, and Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Ready

Notes

