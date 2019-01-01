Loading...
The Garden Decor Collection

  • $16.95
    • The Garden Decor Collection in Places and Things, Structures, Small Structures, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:19526
    Artist:
    Daz Originals ARTCollab
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser, DAZ Studio
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Add this Swing or Arbor to spice up your backyard garden. Each with 5 textures for your particular liking. If you prefer the overgrown look then there are a large selection of Ivy for them.

    What's Included and Features

    • The Garden Decor Collection:
      • Swing Figure: (.CR2, .DUF and .OBJ)
        • Swing rocks back and forth
      • Preload Sets: (.DUF and .PP2)
        • Arbor Full
        • Arbor Ivy Full
        • Swing Ivy Full
      • Single Props: (.DUF, .PP2 and .OBJ)
        • Arbor
        • Swing (Static Prop no morphs)
        • Ivy Arbor Ground
        • Ivy Arbor Left
        • Ivy Arbor Right
        • Ivy Arbor Top
        • Ivy Swing Ground
        • Ivy Swing Left
        • Ivy Swing Rear
        • Ivy Swing Right
        • Ivy Swing Seat
        • Ivy Swing Top Front
        • Ivy Swing Top Rear
    • Material Options:
      • 5 Wood Tone Options:
        • Brown
        • Burgundy
        • Natural
        • Weathered
        • Yellow
      • 2 Ivy Options:
        • New - Summer Green
        • Old - Golden Autumn
    • Textures:
      • 40 Texture and Bump Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • 02 Texture, Specular and Bump Maps (4000 x 4000)
      • 14 Texture and Bump Maps (2048 x 2048)
      • 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 1000)
      • 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 500)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Poser Material Poses (.PZ2)
    • Poser Material Presets (.MC6)

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 Poser Core Installer

