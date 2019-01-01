-
SKU:19526Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser, DAZ StudioInstall Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Add this Swing or Arbor to spice up your backyard garden. Each with 5 textures for your particular liking. If you prefer the overgrown look then there are a large selection of Ivy for them.
What's Included and Features
- The Garden Decor Collection:
- Swing Figure: (.CR2, .DUF and .OBJ)
- Swing rocks back and forth
- Preload Sets: (.DUF and .PP2)
- Arbor Full
- Arbor Ivy Full
- Swing Ivy Full
- Single Props: (.DUF, .PP2 and .OBJ)
- Arbor
- Swing (Static Prop no morphs)
- Ivy Arbor Ground
- Ivy Arbor Left
- Ivy Arbor Right
- Ivy Arbor Top
- Ivy Swing Ground
- Ivy Swing Left
- Ivy Swing Rear
- Ivy Swing Right
- Ivy Swing Seat
- Ivy Swing Top Front
- Ivy Swing Top Rear
- Swing Figure: (.CR2, .DUF and .OBJ)
- Material Options:
- 5 Wood Tone Options:
- Brown
- Burgundy
- Natural
- Weathered
- Yellow
- 2 Ivy Options:
- New - Summer Green
- Old - Golden Autumn
- 5 Wood Tone Options:
- Textures:
- 40 Texture and Bump Maps (4096 x 4096)
- 02 Texture, Specular and Bump Maps (4000 x 4000)
- 14 Texture and Bump Maps (2048 x 2048)
- 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 1000)
- 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 500)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
- Poser Material Poses (.PZ2)
- Poser Material Presets (.MC6)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 Poser Core Installer
Additional Products used in Promo Images:
