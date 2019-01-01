-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67065Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$29.95
SKU:67065Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
What happens when everything breaks down and the social, political, military and governmental fabric is ripped in two?
Who do you rely on...who can you rely on? When bands of fringe elements are controlling the streets, when everything has been flipped upside down...when there is absolutely no control being exercised by anyone, anywhere? The Divide.
An elite group who has been waiting for such a time, they were your neighbors, your mailman, teachers or doctors... when the rules of the game have fundamentally changed, The Divide stands their ground on truth and principles and have drawn their line in the sand.
The Divide Outfit and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s) comes with a whole assortment of survival type gear: backpack, knives, gun, ammunition, flannel shirts and hoodies. A variety of morph adjustment dials shifts and moves objects, clothing, and props around for you to accommodate your poses and maximize each character's carrying capacity.
What's Included and Features
- The Divide Outfit and Props for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Props (.DUF)
- Arm Wrap Knot
- Belt Buckle
- Belt.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Grenade
- KBar Knife
- KBar Sheath
- KBar Strap
- KecklerHochMP5.duf
- MagNarrow
- KHLight
- KHSilencer
- KHStock
- Rope
- Water Bottle
- Wearables (.DUF)
- Arm Wrap Left.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Arm Wrap Right.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- BDU Pants.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Fix
- Beanie.duf
- BeanieTopWrinkle
- Boots.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Flannel Shirt.duf
- BackBottomOut
- BackPack
- BackWholeOut
- CollarLeftDown
- CollarRightDown
- FBMExpandAll
- BottomLeftOut
- PanelLeftFwd
- PanelLeftOut
- PanelRightFwd
- PanelRightOut
- Pants
- BottomRightOut
- Glove Left.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Glove Right.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Grenade Hip Left
- Grenade Hip Right
- KecklerHoch Backpack
- KecklerHoch Left.duf
- MagNarrow
- KecklerHoch Right.duf
- MagNarrow
- Arm Wrap Left.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Arm Wrap Right.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Backpack.duf
- Chest1Back
- CollarFwdLeft
- CollarFwdRight
- CollarUpLeft
- CollarUpRight
- ShldrFwdLeft
- ShldrFwdRight
- ShldrUpLeft
- ShldrUpRight
- StrapFwdLeft
- StrapFwdRight
- StrapUpLeft
- StrapUpRight
- Carabiner
- Gun Rack
- KecklerHoch Backpack.duf
- MagNarrow
- Tank Top.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- pJCMChestFwd_35
- pJCMCollarUp_55_L
- pJCMCollarUp_55_R
- Watch Left
- Watch Right
- Wearable Backpack All.duf
- Chest1Back
- CollarFwdLeft
- CollarFwdRight
- CollarUpLeft
- CollarUpRight
- ShldrFwdLeft
- ShldrFwdRight
- ShldrUpLeft
- ShldrUpRight
- StrapFwdLeft
- StrapFwdRight
- StrapUpLeft
- StrapUpRight
- Wearable Belt and KBar Left.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Wearable Belt and KBar Right.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Wearable Belt.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- Wearable KBar Knife In Hand
- Windbreaker.duf
- FBMExpandAll
- HoodBackpack
- HoodDown
- pJCMCollarUp_55_L
- pJCMCollarUp_55_R
- pJCMShldrFwd_110_L
- pJCMShldrFwd_110_R
- pJCMShldrUp_90_L
- pJCMShldrUp_90_R
- Divide! Outfit
- Arm Wrap Left.duf
- Poses (.DUF)
- Gun Left Hand
- Gun On Shoulder
- Gun Right Hand
- KBar Knife
- Showcase 1
- Showcase 2
- Materials Iray (.DUF)
- Gun Light OFF
- Gun Light ON
- KecklerHochMP5
- Pants Camo
- Pants Green
- Rolled Sleeve Brown
- Rolled Sleeve Denim
- Rolled Sleeve Plaid Blue
- Rolled Sleeve Plaid Red
- The Divide All
- Windbreaker Cotton
- Windbreaker Nylon
- Readmes
- TheDivideReadMe.pdf
- Textures Include
- 66 Texturemaps (.png) for Base Color, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Roughness (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer