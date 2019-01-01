Loading...
The Dining Collection

The Dining Collection

  • $12.95
    • The Dining Collection in Places and Things, Props, Furniture, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    • $12.95
    SKU:20843
    Artist:
    Daz Originals ARTCollab
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser, DAZ Studio
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

  • Details

    Sit and relax at the dinner table for a good meal.

    What's Included and Features

    • The Dining Collection: (.DUF, .PP2 and .OBJ)
    • Presets Full:
      • Table Small
      • Table Split
    • Singular Presets:
      • Table Small Set
      • Table Split Set
      • Plate Full
    • Singular Props:
      • Bowl
      • Candle
      • Chair
      • Glass
      • Plate
      • Silverware
      • Table Small
      • Table Split
      • Fork
      • Knife
      • Spoon
    • Material Options:
      • Chair:
        • Chair Color 1
        • Chair Color 2
        • Chair Color 3
      • Table Small:
        • Table Color 1
        • Table Color 2
        • Table Color 3
      • Table Split:
        • Table Color 1
        • Table Color 2
        • Table Color 3
      • All other pieces have Default Material Presets
    • Textures:
      • 30 Texture and Bump (4096 x 4096)
      • 05 Texture and Specular (1024 x 1024)
      • 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 1000)
      • 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 500)
      • 02 Texture Map (512 x 512)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Poser Material Presets (.MC6)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

    Additional Products used in Promo Images:

