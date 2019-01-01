-
-
SKU:20843Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser, DAZ StudioInstall Types:
-
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:20843Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser, DAZ StudioInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Sit and relax at the dinner table for a good meal.
What's Included and Features
- The Dining Collection: (.DUF, .PP2 and .OBJ)
- Presets Full:
- Table Small
- Table Split
- Singular Presets:
- Table Small Set
- Table Split Set
- Plate Full
- Singular Props:
- Bowl
- Candle
- Chair
- Glass
- Plate
- Silverware
- Table Small
- Table Split
- Fork
- Knife
- Spoon
- Material Options:
- Chair:
- Chair Color 1
- Chair Color 2
- Chair Color 3
- Table Small:
- Table Color 1
- Table Color 2
- Table Color 3
- Table Split:
- Table Color 1
- Table Color 2
- Table Color 3
- All other pieces have Default Material Presets
- Chair:
- Textures:
- 30 Texture and Bump (4096 x 4096)
- 05 Texture and Specular (1024 x 1024)
- 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 1000)
- 01 Reflection Map (1000 x 500)
- 02 Texture Map (512 x 512)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
- Poser Material Presets (.MC6)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 Poser Core Installer
Additional Products used in Promo Images: