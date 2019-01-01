Tengu Mokushiroku: Eternal

Tengu Mokushiroku Add On Textures adds a collection of Apocalypse/Mokushiroku themed texture sets for Tengu for Cyborg Generation 8.

These highly detailed textures allow you to mix and match presets with each other with separate presets for the Armor, Shell and Base (as well as weapons) You can even mix and match with the original 'Clean' textures included with the Tengu Base figure.