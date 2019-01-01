-
SKU:64161
Compatible Figures:No
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Tengu Mokushiroku Add On Textures adds a collection of Apocalypse/Mokushiroku themed texture sets for Tengu for Cyborg Generation 8.
These highly detailed textures allow you to mix and match presets with each other with separate presets for the Armor, Shell and Base (as well as weapons) You can even mix and match with the original 'Clean' textures included with the Tengu Base figure.
What's Included and Features
- Tengu Mokushiroku: Eternal
- 5 Tengu Ronin
- 5 Tengu
- 5 Tengu Zen
- 5 Tengu Weapons
- 5 Tengu Eyes
- Textures include:
- 267 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normals, Opacity and Roughness maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Tengu Mokushiroku: Eternal