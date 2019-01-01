-
SKU:67073
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Meet Tempest, a unique HD character for the Genesis 8 Female. This natural and attractive female character is a born leader and often feisty, but she's just as comfortable being a Tomboy.
The head, body and normal maps were sculpted in ZBrush to create a highly detailed HD addition to your Daz Studio content, and Tempest comes with 10 Eye, Eye Makeup, Fingernail, Toenail, and Lip colors, plus additional Gloss, Liner, Matte, Skin and Shine options.
Get Tempest for wherever you need a strong-willed heroine.
What's Included and Features
- Tempest HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Tempest HD Full Character
- Tempest Fibermesh Brows Apply
- Tempest Head Apply/Remove
- Tempest Body Apply/Remove
- Tempest Lashes Apply/Remove
- Tempest Nails Apply/Remove
- Tempest Navel Apply/Remove
- Tempest Nipples Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Tempest Brows Black
- Tempest Brows Red
- Tempest Brows Blonde
- 10 Eye Colors
- 10 Fingernail and Toenail Colors
- 10 Eye Makeup Options
- Eye Liner Only Option
- No Makeup Option
- 03 Eyelash Colors
- 10 Lip Colors
- 05 Lip Gloss Options
- 01 Lip Matte Option
- 03 SSS Skin Tones
- 03 Skin Shine Options
- Textures Include:
- 124 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, Sub-Surface Scatter, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Tempest HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)