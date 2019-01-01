Tempest HD For Genesis 8 Female

Meet Tempest, a unique HD character for the Genesis 8 Female. This natural and attractive female character is a born leader and often feisty, but she's just as comfortable being a Tomboy.

The head, body and normal maps were sculpted in ZBrush to create a highly detailed HD addition to your Daz Studio content, and Tempest comes with 10 Eye, Eye Makeup, Fingernail, Toenail, and Lip colors, plus additional Gloss, Liner, Matte, Skin and Shine options.

Get Tempest for wherever you need a strong-willed heroine.