SY dForce Rags for Genesis 8 Male(s)

SKU:66287Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Are your characters fleeing from zombies? Are your characters zombies themselves? Or have they fallen on hard times in your contemporary or fantasy setting, rendering them homeless beggars in rags?
In any case, whether you're looking for horror, fantasy, or gritty realism, your characters need these torn and ragged clothes for Genesis 8 Males. With lots of supporting FBMs and extra clip fixer morphs, you have many, many options both before and after sim for making your characters look their best (AND worst)!
dForce Rags come with Tunic, Cape, Kilt, Pants, Shirt, and Foot Wraps, wripped, torn, and ragged for all of your old rag needs.
What's Included and Features
- SY dForce Rags Genesis 8 Male contains the following:
- SYdfR Rag Cape Genesis 8 Male
- Separate Layers 01
- Separate Layers 02
- Unclip Cape Back
- Unclip Cape Front
- Unclip Cape Shoulders
- SYdfR Rag Tunic Genesis 8 Male
- All Expand
- Arm Upper 01 L
- Arm Upper 01 R
- Armpit 01 L
- Armpit 01 R
- Armpit 02 L
- Armpit 02 R
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Bulge01
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Elbow Region L
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Lap Area
- Shoulder Deltoid Area L
- Shoulder Deltoid Area R
- Shoulder Top L
- Shoulder Top R
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Skirt Back All
- Skirt Front All
- Skirt Hem Length
- Skirt Hem Lift Back CTR
- Skirt Hem Lift Back L
- Skirt Hem Lift Back R
- Skirt Hem Lift Front CTR
- Skirt Hem Lift Front L
- Skirt Hem Lift Front R
- Skirt Hem Lift Side L
- Skirt Hem Lift Side R
- Skirt Left All
- Skirt Right All
- Skirt Swing Back Diagonal L
- Skirt Swing Back Diagonal R
- Skirt Swing Back
- Skirt Swing Front Diagonal L
- Skirt Swing Front Diagonal R
- Skirt Swing Fwd
- Skirt Swing L
- Skirt Swing R
- Skirt Twist L
- Skirt Twist R
- Skirt Width 01
- Skirt Width 02
- Skirt Width 03
- Skirt Width 04
- Skirt Width 05
- Skirt Width 06
- Skirt Width 07
- Skirt Width 08
- Thigh All L
- Thigh All R
- Thigh Back L
- Thigh Back R
- Thigh Front L
- Thigh Front R
- Thigh Outside L
- Thigh Outside R
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- SYdfR Rag Foot Wraps Genesis 8 Male
- Ankle
- Bottom
- Expand All
- Inner
- Outer
- Toe Zone
- Top
- SYdfR Rag Kilt Genesis 8 Male
- Back
- Expand All
- Flap Back
- Flap Front
- Front
- Separate Kilt Layers
- Side L
- Side R
- SYdfR Rag Pants Genesis 8 Male
- All Expand
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Bulge 01
- Bulge 02
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Crotch Front
- Crotch Lower
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Knee Back L
- Knee Back R
- Knee Front L
- Knee Front R
- Knee Inner L
- Knee Inner R
- Knee L
- Knee Outer L
- Knee Outer R
- Knee R
- Lap Area
- Leg All L
- Leg All R
- Shin 01 L
- Shin 01 R
- Shin 02 L
- Shin 02 R
- Shin 03 L
- Shin 03 R
- Shin 04 L
- Shin 04 R
- Shin All L
- Shin All R
- Shin Back L
- Shin Back R
- Shin Front L
- Shin Front R
- Shin Inner L
- Shin Inner R
- Shin Outer L
- Shin Outer R
- Thigh All L
- Thigh All R
- Thigh Back L
- Thigh Back R
- Thigh Front L
- Thigh Front R
- Thigh Inner L
- Thigh Inner R
- Thigh Lower L
- Thigh Lower R
- Thigh Outer L
- Thigh Outer R
- Thigh Upper L
- Thigh Upper R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist
- SYdfR Rag Shirt Genesis 8 Male
- All Expand
- Arm All L
- Arm All R
- Back All
- Back Lower
- Back Mid
- Back Upper
- Belly Ab Zone
- Belly Lower
- Belly Upper
- Buttocks All
- Buttocks Lower
- Buttocks Upper
- Chest Breast Area
- Chest Lower
- Chest Upper
- Chest Width Lower
- Chest Width Upper
- Collar Zone
- Hip Lower L
- Hip Lower R
- Hip Upper L
- Hip Upper R
- Hip Zone All
- Lap Area
- Leg All L
- Leg All R
- Shoulderblade L
- Shoulderblade R
- Torso Side 01 L
- Torso Side 01 R
- Torso Side 02 L
- Torso Side 02 R
- Torso Side 03 L
- Torso Side 03 R
- Torso Side 04 L
- Torso Side 04 R
- Torso Side All L
- Torso Side All R
- Waist 01
- Waist 02
- Waist 03
- Waist 04
- SYdfR Rag Cape Genesis 8 Male
- Supported Shapes
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodySizeNeg
- FBMChristian8
- FBMDarius8
- FBMEdward8
- FBMElios8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMFloyd8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMHeight
- FBMHeightNegative
- FBMLandon8
- FBMLee8
- FBMLithe
- FBMLucas8
- FBMMichael8
- FBMMrWoo8
- FBMNix8
- FBMOllie8
- FBMOwen8
- FBMPortly
- FBMStocky
- FBMTheBrute8
- FBMThin
- FBMVladimir8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Materials
- SYdfR Rag Bra Top Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Bra Top Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Bra Top Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Cape Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Cape Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Cape Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Tunic Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Tunic Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Tunic Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Foot Wraps Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Foot Wraps Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Foot Wraps Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Kilt Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Kilt Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Kilt Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Pants Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Pants Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Pants Leather Dirty
- SYdfR Rag Shirt Cloth Brown
- SYdfR Rag Shirt Leather Clean
- SYdfR Rag Shirt Leather Dirty
- Textures in .JPG format
- 36 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Materials (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- SY dForce Rags Genesis 8 Male contains the following: