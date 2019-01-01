Loading...
Sweater Knits Iray Shaders

  • $14.95
      NEW
    • $14.95
  • Details

    Somewhere in the world it's getting cooler, so always a good time to pull out those sweaters!

    What's Included and Features

    • Basic Fabric Iray Shaders (.DUF)
      • 40 Sweater Knit Shaders
      • 2 base knit Shaders
      • 12 Tiling Utility Shaders
      • 01 Blank Shader Reset Utility Shader
      • 10 Bump Utility Shaders
      • 10 Normal Utility Shaders
    • Textures Include:
      • 36 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (5000 x 5000)
    • Daz Studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

