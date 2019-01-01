Sweater Knits Iray Shaders

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:63959Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:63959Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Somewhere in the world it's getting cooler, so always a good time to pull out those sweaters!
What's Included and Features
- Basic Fabric Iray Shaders (.DUF)
- 40 Sweater Knit Shaders
- 2 base knit Shaders
- 12 Tiling Utility Shaders
- 01 Blank Shader Reset Utility Shader
- 10 Bump Utility Shaders
- 10 Normal Utility Shaders
- Textures Include:
- 36 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (5000 x 5000)
- Daz Studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Basic Fabric Iray Shaders (.DUF)