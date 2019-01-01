Staff Picks Eastern Culture Bundle

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66959Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$159.95
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66959Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product includes the following products
-
Details
Get the best Eastern culture bundle Daz has ever offered — the Staff Picks Eastern Culture Bunde!
The incredible 3D Models, dForce Hair & Clothing, Environments and other items in this bundle are our best, our greatest and our favorite that are all about your Eastern scenes.
Take a journey to the East with this collection of staff picks at an amazing discounted price!
What's Included and Features
- This Bundle Includes:
- Mr Woo 8
- Helena Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- Asian SkinWorks L.I.E. Tattoos for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
- dForce Palace Robes Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Karate Gi for Genesis 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- The Streets Of Asia 4
- Nikan Hair and Beard for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s)
- Lee 8
- Mei Lin 8
- IDG Henna Tattoos for Kala 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s)
- P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female
- Japanese Alley
Notes
- For full details on included products, please see the individual product's store pages.
- This Bundle Includes: