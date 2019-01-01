-
SKU:66809Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Meet Fumiko an exotic Asian female character for Genesis 8 Female.
P3D Fumiko is astounding because she comes in three established age presets: adult, teenage and preteen.
Fumiko also has everything you'd expect from a character of her quality, like Makeup, Eyeliner, Lipstick, Finger/Toe Polishes, and Eye Colors.
Add her customizability to her different ages and you have a female character who will fit into every scene you can dream of!
What's Included and Features
- P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- 3 Full Characters load for DAZ Studio
- 3 Head Apply/REM
- 1 HD Head Apply/REM
- 3 Body Apply/REM
- 3 Custom Lashes Apply/REM
- 1 Fiber eyebrow Apply
- 1 Navel Apply/REM
- 1 Custom Nail Apply/REM
- Material Options:
- 1 Mat Complete Adult
- 1 Mat Complete Young
- 7 Eye Colors
- 1 Nude Face
- 7 Eyeshadow options
- 3 Eyeliner overlays (LIE)
- 3 Blush overlays (LIE)
- 1 Nude Lips
- 7 Lipsticks
- 1 Natural finger- and toenails
- 7 Finger- and toenail polishes
- Textures Include
- 55 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)