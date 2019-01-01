Loading...
P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female

P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66809
    Artist:
    Daz Originals P3Design
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  Details

    Meet Fumiko an exotic Asian female character for Genesis 8 Female.

    P3D Fumiko is astounding because she comes in three established age presets: adult, teenage and preteen.

    Fumiko also has everything you'd expect from a character of her quality, like Makeup, Eyeliner, Lipstick, Finger/Toe Polishes, and Eye Colors.

    Add her customizability to her different ages and you have a female character who will fit into every scene you can dream of!

    What's Included and Features

    • P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • 3 Full Characters load for DAZ Studio
      • 3 Head Apply/REM
      • 1 HD Head Apply/REM
      • 3 Body Apply/REM
      • 3 Custom Lashes Apply/REM
      • 1 Fiber eyebrow Apply
      • 1 Navel Apply/REM
      • 1 Custom Nail Apply/REM
    • Material Options:
      • 1 Mat Complete Adult
      • 1 Mat Complete Young
      • 7 Eye Colors
      • 1 Nude Face
      • 7 Eyeshadow options
      • 3 Eyeliner overlays (LIE)
      • 3 Blush overlays (LIE)
      • 1 Nude Lips
      • 7 Lipsticks
      • 1 Natural finger- and toenails
      • 7 Finger- and toenail polishes
    • Textures Include
      • 55 Texture Bump Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • DAZ Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

