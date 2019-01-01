P3D Fumiko for Genesis 8 Female

Meet Fumiko an exotic Asian female character for Genesis 8 Female.

P3D Fumiko is astounding because she comes in three established age presets: adult, teenage and preteen.

Fumiko also has everything you'd expect from a character of her quality, like Makeup, Eyeliner, Lipstick, Finger/Toe Polishes, and Eye Colors.

Add her customizability to her different ages and you have a female character who will fit into every scene you can dream of!