Need to get away but can't find peace and quiet in the urban jungle? Time to take to the clouds and leave your worries behind with the SRV Skyward Recreational Vehicle!

The SRV is great for short trips, long stays or the ultimate getaway, especially with standard RV amenities like a fold-away bed, table for four, and recycling hot shower for two. A complimentary cooler with some refreshing beverages and house plants to keep those Oxygen levels up. The onboard nav.system almost drives itself!

Warning to your characters: the onboard nav.system does not drive itself.