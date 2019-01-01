-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66139Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66139Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Need to get away but can't find peace and quiet in the urban jungle? Time to take to the clouds and leave your worries behind with the SRV Skyward Recreational Vehicle!
The SRV is great for short trips, long stays or the ultimate getaway, especially with standard RV amenities like a fold-away bed, table for four, and recycling hot shower for two. A complimentary cooler with some refreshing beverages and house plants to keep those Oxygen levels up. The onboard nav.system almost drives itself!
Warning to your characters: the onboard nav.system does not drive itself.
What's Included and Features
- SRV Skyward Recreational Vehicle (.DUF)
- Presets:
- SRV 3Delight Set
- SRV Iray Set
- Props:
- Available in Iray and 3Delight
- SRV Air Freshener
- SRV Awning
- SRV Bars
- SRV Bottle Set
- SRV Cooler Set
- SRV Heater
- SRV Plant
- SRV Rear Gun
- SRV Right Side Bars
- SRV Right Van Side
- SRV Spot Light Set
- SRV Steps
- SRV Top MiniGun
- Materials:
- SRV 3Delight Spot Light Off
- SRV 3Delight Spot Light On
- SRV Iray Spot Light Off
- SRV Iray Spot Light On
- Textures Include:
- 194 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (1000 x 1000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer