Whether punk, hero, fashionista, about town, male or female, Spiky Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 is right for all your characters!

This spiky hairstyle for Genesis 3 Male and Female and Genesis 8 Male and Female comes with additional style and movement morphs, plust 10 Material Options in tons of different colors for all of your scenes.

Dial in your real character's nature with Spiky Hair.