Speeder Bike and Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s):

The Speeder Bike is the ultimate futuristic vehicle set and Outfit combination for Genesis 8 Female(s).

Product includes three separate Speeder Bikes: the classic, the Police Speeder, and the Racing Speeder, each of which come with paints, liners, saddles, and decals.

The Speeder Bike Outfit for Genesis 8 Female has all the duds your favorite character needs to operate her Speeder as she flees the scene, gets the bad guy, or explores the Ceruleanite mines just outside the packed sky-city, including Gloves, Helmet, Shoes, Suit, and Tech Suspenders.

Also included are Customizable styles presets and 2 poses for Genesis 8 Female driver!