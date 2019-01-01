-
SKU:66715Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
The Speeder Bike is the ultimate futuristic vehicle set and Outfit combination for Genesis 8 Female(s).
Product includes three separate Speeder Bikes: the classic, the Police Speeder, and the Racing Speeder, each of which come with paints, liners, saddles, and decals.
The Speeder Bike Outfit for Genesis 8 Female has all the duds your favorite character needs to operate her Speeder as she flees the scene, gets the bad guy, or explores the Ceruleanite mines just outside the packed sky-city, including Gloves, Helmet, Shoes, Suit, and Tech Suspenders.
Also included are Customizable styles presets and 2 poses for Genesis 8 Female driver!
What's Included and Features
- Speeder Bike and Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s):
- Speeder Bike
- Police Speeder Bike
- Racing Speeder Bike
- SB Pose Pilot Genesis 8 Female01
- SB Pose Pilot Genesis 8 Female 02
- SB Gloves
- SB Pilot Helmet
- SB Shoes
- SB Suit
- SB Suspenders L
- SB Suspenders R
- Speeder Bike Outfit
- Props :
- SB Gloves
- SB Iray Decal Node Back Left
- SB Iray Decal Node Back Right
- SB Iray Decal Node Front Left
- SB Iray Decal Node Front Right
- SB Iray Decal Node Racing
- SB Pilot Helmet
- SB Shoes
- SB Suit
- SB Suspender 01 L
- SB Suspender 01 R
- SB Suspender 02 L
- SB Suspender 02 R
- Speeder Bike
- Material Iray :
- 01 - SB Gloves
- 01 - SB Pilot Helmet
- 01 - SB Shoes
- 01 - SB Suit
- 01 -SB Suspender
- 02 - SB Red Gloves
- 02 - SB Red Pilot Helmet
- 02 - SB Red Suit
- 02 - SB Red Suspender
- 02 -SB Red Shoes
- 03 - SB White Gloves
- 03 - SB White Pilot Helmet
- 03 - SB White Shoes
- 03 - SB White Suit
- 03 - SB White Suspender
- SB Black Liner
- SB Black Paint
- SB Black Saddle
- SB Blue Liner
- SB Blue Paint
- SB Blue Saddle
- SB Purple Liner
- SB Purple Paint
- SB Purple Saddle
- SB Red Liner
- SB Red Paint
- SB Red Saddle
- SB White Liner
- SB White Paint
- SB Blue Light Liner
- SB Purple Light Liner
- SB Red Light Liner
- SB White Light Liner
- Speeder Bike Base
- Textures Include:
- 112 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Reflection and Normal Maps (512 x 512 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
