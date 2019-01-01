-
SKU:66299
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
The Southeast Asian Village comes with a tons of plants and trees, objects, houses and land plots so you can build your perfect Southeast Asian town.
Environment and Prop set includes 2 land props, one with a small hill, barrels, houses, jungle ground props, banana trees, palm trees, stump, table, shelter, wood pile, and others, plus all the texture, height, roughness and normal maps to make your scenes pop.
The Southeast Asian Village is perfect for your next historical, tropical, jungle, or Southeast Asian-inspired render.
What's Included and Features
- Southeast Asian Village (.DUF)
- 2 land props, one with a small hill
- 2 barrel props
- 1 fire pit
- 2 house props
- 2 jungle ground props
- 2 banana props
- 2 Southeast Asian tree props
- 2 palm tree props
- 1 stump prop
- 1 wood table prop
- 1 shelter prop
- 1 wood stick pile prop
- Materials
- Materials for all props
- 3 wok materials
- Textures Include
- 113 texture, height, roughness and normal maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets ( DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Southeast Asian Village (.DUF)