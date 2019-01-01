The Southeast Asian Village comes with a tons of plants and trees, objects, houses and land plots so you can build your perfect Southeast Asian town.



Environment and Prop set includes 2 land props, one with a small hill, barrels, houses, jungle ground props, banana trees, palm trees, stump, table, shelter, wood pile, and others, plus all the texture, height, roughness and normal maps to make your scenes pop.

The Southeast Asian Village is perfect for your next historical, tropical, jungle, or Southeast Asian-inspired render.