Socks In Krokz Outfit Textures

    SKU:66219
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get even more comfy in your Socks In Krokz with Socks In Krokz Outfit Textures

    Now your Genesis 8 Male can rock power-clashing and bright colors with Big Kahuna, Mister Ace, Mister Steel, and Silver Niko textures that include sunglasses lens colors!

    Whether taking the kids to the park, evading the paparrazi, or going to the grocery store, Socks In Krocks Textures will make your character pop.

    What's Included and Features

    • Socks In Krokz Outfit Textures
      • Big Kahuna
      • Mister Ace
      • Mister Steel
      • Silver Niko
    • Textures Include
      • 96 Texture Height, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

