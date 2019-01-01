A mysterious creature stalks the winter wastelands, but this is no bear or big cat — it's the Snow Beast! Often confused with the Yeti, Bigfoot, and Abominable Snowman, the snow beast's large tusks prove it is a predator that should be avoided at all costs.

Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male comes complete with custom crafted HD morphs, dForce fur and highly detailed textures for the utmost realism.