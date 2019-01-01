Loading...
Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male

    Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male
    SKU:65259
    Artist:
    RawArt
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    A mysterious creature stalks the winter wastelands, but this is no bear or big cat  it's the Snow Beast!  Often confused with the Yeti, Bigfoot, and Abominable Snowman, the snow beast's large tusks prove it is a predator that should be avoided at all costs.

    Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male comes complete with custom crafted HD morphs, dForce fur and highly detailed textures for the utmost realism.

    What's Included and Features

    • Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
      • One Snow Beast Male Character Preset
      • One Snow Beast Male Shaping Preset
      • One with dForce Hair Fur Preset
      • Two Shaping dials for the Tusks
    • Material Options
      • Three Full Body Texture Material Presets with anatomical elements
      • Five Eye Material Presets
    • Textures Include
      • 56 Texture, Normal, Bump, Alpha maps (up to 4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

