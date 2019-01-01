-
SKU:65259Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
A mysterious creature stalks the winter wastelands, but this is no bear or big cat — it's the Snow Beast! Often confused with the Yeti, Bigfoot, and Abominable Snowman, the snow beast's large tusks prove it is a predator that should be avoided at all costs.
Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male comes complete with custom crafted HD morphs, dForce fur and highly detailed textures for the utmost realism.
What's Included and Features
- Snow Beast with dForce Hair for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- One Snow Beast Male Character Preset
- One Snow Beast Male Shaping Preset
- One with dForce Hair Fur Preset
- Two Shaping dials for the Tusks
- Material Options
- Three Full Body Texture Material Presets with anatomical elements
- Five Eye Material Presets
- Textures Include
- 56 Texture, Normal, Bump, Alpha maps (up to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
