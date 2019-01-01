Loading...
Sky Traffic

    Sky Traffic
    SKU:67117
    Artist:
    The AntFarm
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Sky Traffic is a necessary part of any urban future setting, but it can bring your render engine to a grinding stop.

    By using highly detailed maps with low polygon models the "Sky Traffic" set allows you to fill your Foreground, Midground and Background with action. Texture presets include Iray and 3Delight, in a 4k or 1k map size options.

    Each vehicle is different from the next with customizable options for a more realistic look.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sky Traffic (.DUF)
      • Vehicle Presets
        • ST Food Truck
        • ST LineRunner
        • ST Lux Sedan
        • ST Taxi
        • ST Truck and Cargo
        • ST Truck and Drum
        • ST Truck and FlatBed
        • ST Truck Cab
      • Props
        • ST Cargo Box
          • AC
        • ST Drum Roller
        • ST Rice Bowl
        • ST Sadan
        • ST Sedan Grill
        • ST Sedan HeadLamps
        • ST Taxi Grill
        • ST Taxi Sign
        • ST Truck Cab
        • ST Truck FlatBed
    • Material
      • 3Delight Materials 1K
      • 3Delight Materials 4K
      • Iray Materials 1K
      • Iray Materials 4k
    • LIE Materials
      • ST Taxi 725
      • ST TaxiYELo
      • ST Taxi Default
    • Textures Include
      • 175 Texture Bummp Normal Maps (1k to 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight Materials

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

