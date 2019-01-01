-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67117Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67117Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Sky Traffic is a necessary part of any urban future setting, but it can bring your render engine to a grinding stop.
By using highly detailed maps with low polygon models the "Sky Traffic" set allows you to fill your Foreground, Midground and Background with action. Texture presets include Iray and 3Delight, in a 4k or 1k map size options.
Each vehicle is different from the next with customizable options for a more realistic look.
What's Included and Features
- Sky Traffic (.DUF)
- Vehicle Presets
- ST Food Truck
- ST LineRunner
- ST Lux Sedan
- ST Taxi
- ST Truck and Cargo
- ST Truck and Drum
- ST Truck and FlatBed
- ST Truck Cab
- Props
- ST Cargo Box AC
- ST Drum Roller
- ST Rice Bowl
- ST Sadan
- ST Sedan Grill
- ST Sedan HeadLamps
- ST Taxi Grill
- ST Taxi Sign
- ST Truck Cab
- ST Truck FlatBed
- Vehicle Presets
- Material
- 3Delight Materials 1K
- 3Delight Materials 4K
- Iray Materials 1K
- Iray Materials 4k
- LIE Materials
- ST Taxi 725
- ST TaxiYELo
- ST Taxi Default
- Textures Include
- 175 Texture Bummp Normal Maps (1k to 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray and 3Delight Materials
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sky Traffic (.DUF)