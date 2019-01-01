Sky Traffic is a necessary part of any urban future setting, but it can bring your render engine to a grinding stop.

By using highly detailed maps with low polygon models the "Sky Traffic" set allows you to fill your Foreground, Midground and Background with action. Texture presets include Iray and 3Delight, in a 4k or 1k map size options.

Each vehicle is different from the next with customizable options for a more realistic look.