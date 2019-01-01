-
SKU:65627
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Shail is an earthling, an alien, a goddess, a sorcerer, and totally customizable for your fantasy, space, historical, or magical scene! Shail for Rynne 8 comes with optional yellow patterned skin, 14 bold lip colors, 12 vivid and unique eye colors, 12 makeups, 10 nails, and a variety of contours.
Get Shail for Rynne 8 and see what powers this rare character really has!
What's Included and Features
- Shail For Rynne 8: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply Remove
- Full Aplly/Remove
- Material Options:
- Shail Skin
- Shail Yellow Skin
- Shail yellow Fade
- 14 Eye Colors
- 12 Makeup Options
- 05 Eyelash Color Options
- Default Black Eyelash
- Contour Light
- Contour Bright
- Contour Remove
- 10 Nail Material Options
- Normal On
- Normal Off
- Translucency Dark/Medium/Light
- SSS Mode Chromatic
- SSS Mode Mono
- Textures Include:
- 84 Texture, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Shail For Rynne 8: (.DUF)