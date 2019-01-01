Loading...
Shail For Rynne 8

Shail For Rynne 8

    • Shail For Rynne 8 in Vendor, hotlilme74, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65627
    Artist:
    Daz Originals hotlilme74
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Shail is an earthling, an alien, a goddess, a sorcerer, and totally customizable for your fantasy, space, historical, or magical scene!  Shail for Rynne 8 comes with optional yellow patterned skin, 14 bold lip colors, 12 vivid and unique eye colors, 12 makeups, 10 nails, and a variety of contours.

    Get Shail for Rynne 8 and see what powers this rare character really has!

    What's Included and Features

    • Shail For Rynne 8: (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply Remove
      • Full Aplly/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Shail Skin
      • Shail Yellow Skin
      • Shail yellow Fade
      • 14 Eye Colors
      • 12 Makeup Options
      • 05 Eyelash Color Options
      • Default Black Eyelash
      • Contour Light
      • Contour Bright
      • Contour Remove
      • 10 Nail Material Options
      • Normal On
      • Normal Off
      • Translucency Dark/Medium/Light
      • SSS Mode Chromatic
      • SSS Mode Mono
    • Textures Include:
      • 84 Texture, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

