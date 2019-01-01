-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65947Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65947Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Make sure your space crew looks their best with Sci-Fi Crew Outfit Textures. The perfect accompaniment to the Sci-Fi Crew Outfit, these textures make your characters at home in any scene and on any planet
These textures will blend perfectly with any space, spaceship, alien or exploration render!
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi Crew Outfit Textures
- The Fearless Fighters
- The First Guerrillas
- The Liberation Rising
- The Patriot Reformation
- Textures Include
- 17 Texture, Emissive, Gloss, Normal and Opacity Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sci-Fi Crew Outfit Textures