Introducing Roy, a male character for Genesis 8. Roy is a Caucasian young adult who's smart and ambitious. He is called a nerd by some and hacker by others, but because of his tech skills, Roy can be very dangerous to anyone who thinks their data is protected.

Roy has distinct features and comes with customizable options including 2 face options dark circles (because he spends way too much time looking at screens instead of sleeping) and without, 5 Eye Colors and 3 skin Translucency options.

Roy may just look like an innocent student, but he's intellectual and not afraid to get dirty. He's hard to get but doesn't have any preference for gender.