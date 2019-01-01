-
SKU:67093Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Introducing Roy, a male character for Genesis 8. Roy is a Caucasian young adult who's smart and ambitious. He is called a nerd by some and hacker by others, but because of his tech skills, Roy can be very dangerous to anyone who thinks their data is protected.
Roy has distinct features and comes with customizable options including 2 face options dark circles (because he spends way too much time looking at screens instead of sleeping) and without, 5 Eye Colors and 3 skin Translucency options.
Roy may just look like an innocent student, but he's intellectual and not afraid to get dirty. He's hard to get but doesn't have any preference for gender.
What's Included and Features
- Roy HD for Genesis 8 Male: (.DUF)
- Roy Character Preset
- Roy HD Character Preset
- Morphs:
- Roy Head
- Roy Head HD
- Roy Body
- Roy Body HD
- Materials:
- Roy All MAT
- Roy EyeLashes
- Roy Face 01
- Roy Face 02
- Roy Anatomical Elements - Circumcised
- Roy Anatomical Elements - Uncircumcised
- 5 Eye Colors
- 3 Skin Translucency Options
- Textures Include:
- 34 Texture, Normal, Specular, Opacity, and Bump Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Roy HD for Genesis 8 Male: (.DUF)