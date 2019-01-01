Get ready for a Spa day with RL Sauna and Reception! This closed environment has everything your character needs to unwind, relax, and take a day off.

RL Sauna is a closed environment that has three distinct areas: reception with POS system and seating, changing room with lockers and shower, and finally the spacious Sauna, with multi-level benches, a hot stone stove and mirrored feature wall.

Sauna and Reception includes tons of props like Table, Arm Chair, Bucket, Head Rest, Rolled Towels, Lockers and more. Get the RL Sauna and Reception for your next render.

Materials are Iray only, all props can load independently or as part of a scene subset.