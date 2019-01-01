Loading...
Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female

Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female

  • $14.95
    • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66683
    Artist:
    Ensary
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66683
    Artist:
    Ensary
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Enter the age of legends, when the Mighty Sphinx was the ruler of Egypt´s desert.

    Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female includes 20 Hierarchical poses for Sphinx and one Zero pose so you can render this mythological creature in all her splendor.

    Be careful to answer to her riddle correctly, lest those words be the last you speak...

    What's Included and Features

    • Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • 20 Hierarchical poses for the Sphinx and one zeroed pose

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.