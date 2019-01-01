-
SKU:66683
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Enter the age of legends, when the Mighty Sphinx was the ruler of Egypt´s desert.
Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female includes 20 Hierarchical poses for Sphinx and one Zero pose so you can render this mythological creature in all her splendor.
Be careful to answer to her riddle correctly, lest those words be the last you speak...
What's Included and Features
- Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 20 Hierarchical poses for the Sphinx and one zeroed pose
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Riddle Poses for Sphinx For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)