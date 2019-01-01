The beautiful Sphinx is the guardian of the gates, and none shall pass till they solve her riddle. Do you dare entry into her realms of fantasy?

Sphinx for Genesis 8 Female comes complete with beautifully crafted High Definition Morphs, dForce Fur and feathers and Highly detailed Textures for the utmost realism. Geo-grafted wings and tail complete this hypnotic Egyptian character.

Use the included Bonus Pyramid to help build your fantasy, god/goddess, historical sorcery and magical scenes!