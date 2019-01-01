-
Details
The beautiful Sphinx is the guardian of the gates, and none shall pass till they solve her riddle. Do you dare entry into her realms of fantasy?
Sphinx for Genesis 8 Female comes complete with beautifully crafted High Definition Morphs, dForce Fur and feathers and Highly detailed Textures for the utmost realism. Geo-grafted wings and tail complete this hypnotic Egyptian character.
Use the included Bonus Pyramid to help build your fantasy, god/goddess, historical sorcery and magical scenes!
What's Included and Features
- Sphinx for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Sphinx Female Apply
- Human Hand Apply
- Hand Paw Apply
- Sphinx All parts
- Wings:
- 03 Shaping Morphs
- 13 Pose Controls
- Tail:
- 03 Shaping Morphs
- 06 Pose Controls
- dForce Hair:
- Sphinx Fur
- Tail Fur
- Wing Feathers
- Sphinx Pyramid Prop
- Material Options:
- Full Body Base Mat
- 05 Face Options
- 05 Eye Colors
- Arm Fur
- Arm Skin
- Wings/No Wings Back Material Option
- Arm Fur Hide/Show
- Textures Include:
- 91 Texture, Bump, Hair Maps, Normal, and Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Sphinx for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)