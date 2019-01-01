Raakel HD for Genesis 8 Female

Raakel HD is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.

The head and body for Raakel are uniquely customed sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.

Raakel is pale and somewhat Goth, but is very customizable with 8 Makeup, Lip, Eye and Eyebrow Options plus additional L.I.E. settings.

Included with Raakel is a specially raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.