Props & Poses Converter from Genesis 3 Male to Genesis 8 Male:

Easily use your Genesis 3 Male props, accessories and poses with your Genesis 8 Male characters!

Automatically convert almost your entire library of props, accessories, and poses using the Props and Poses Converter for Genesis 8 Male. The Props and Poses Converter script provides batch execution for automatically converting your Genesis 3 Male props, accessories and poses to Genesis 8 Male props, accessories and poses in your library. Easily select the Genesis 3 Male props and poses in your library, select an output directory, and execute the script. Even better, icons and categories are copied from your Genesis 3 Male prop or pose to the new Genesis 8 Male prop or pose.

Your new Genesis 8 props, accessories and poses are completely Smart Content-aware. They will show up when you select a Genesis 8 Male. Plus, all materials shown in Smart Content for your Genesis 3 Male prop or accessory will show for your converted Genesis 8 Male prop or accessory.

The Props and Poses Converter script does not work with multi-part props (e.g., two daggers are loaded from the same preset). Items without metadata can be converted but will not show up in Smart Content. They may also need to be converted using a Force Convert Item(s) button. Zero Poses are not converted.

Convert Genesis 3 Male props and accessories for use by Genesis 8 Male characters.

Convert Genesis 3 Male Posed Props (e.g., Hand Gripping a Sword) to Genesis 8 Male Posed Props

Convert Genesis 3 Male Poses to Genesis 8 Male Poses

Convert Genesis 3 Male Hierarchical Poses to Genesis 8 Male Poses*

Convert Genesis 3 Male Expressions to Genesis 8 Male Expressions (Limited)**

Convert Swords, Bows, Glasses, Jewelry, etc.

Convert Accessories: Hats, Belts, Glasses, Jewelry, etc.

Copies icons from Genesis 3 Male Presets to Genesis 8 Male Presets for a professional look

Converted Items are Smart Content enabled! All materials shown in Smart Content for your Genesis 3 Male props and accessories will show for your converted Genesis 8 Male props and accessories.

Automatically convert almost your entire library of props, accessories and poses with one operation!

Due to a limitation in the Daz Studio script interface, Hierarchical Pose Presets are converted to regular poses, and only for the figure, with this tool. For example, hierarchical poses that "grip" a sword will become regular grip poses. However, hierarchical poses of a figure and wings will only retain the pose for the figure and any movement of the wings will not be converted.

Expression values are converted, however, expression morphs are not. Since morphs are not converted, the expressions will not be identical between Genesis 3 and Genesis 8. Also, if the equivalent expression name (e.g., eCTRLMouthSmileSimple) does not exist in Genesis 8, nothing is converted, though name mappings have been defined for the most common and may be extended (please see About Pose Controls in the manual).