SKU:64475
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Platinum Pack Two adds a wide variety of locations to your runtime, letting you instantly add 3D models and content to real world environments complete with lighting. Each HDRI has a very high range of lighting information with as much as 15 EVs worth of exposure information for hard shadows and accurate reflections. The 16384 x 8192 resolution makes sure there is enough detail for each location to be used as backgrounds as well as lighting.
Lakeside A - Rocky area near a lake surrounded by mountains (sunny)
City A - Rain soaked back alley in major city (shaded)
Roadside A - Desert area near road nearing sunset (sunny)
Outdoor C - Large clear area surrounded by mountain trees (sunny)
What's Included and Features
- Platinum Pack Two - 16k HDRIs for Iray (.DUF)
- Four HDRI locations (4k, 8k and 16k)
- Lakeside A
- City A
- Roadside A
- Outdoor C
- HDR Utility Presets
- Adjust white balance
- Apply tone mapping
- Setup for interior lighting
- Rotate dome and change visibility
- Textures Include
- 12 HDRI exr Maps (up to 4096 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Render Settings (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 3 DSON Core Installer
