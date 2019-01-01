Platinum Pack Two - 16k HDRIs for Iray

Platinum Pack Two adds a wide variety of locations to your runtime, letting you instantly add 3D models and content to real world environments complete with lighting. Each HDRI has a very high range of lighting information with as much as 15 EVs worth of exposure information for hard shadows and accurate reflections. The 16384 x 8192 resolution makes sure there is enough detail for each location to be used as backgrounds as well as lighting.

Lakeside A - Rocky area near a lake surrounded by mountains (sunny)

City A - Rain soaked back alley in major city (shaded)

Roadside A - Desert area near road nearing sunset (sunny)

Outdoor C - Large clear area surrounded by mountain trees (sunny)