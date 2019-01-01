Loading...
Platinum Pack Two - 16k HDRIs for Iray

Platinum Pack Two - 16k HDRIs for Iray

    SKU:64475
    SKU:64475
    Artist:
    Daz Originals DimensionTheory
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Platinum Pack Two adds a wide variety of locations to your runtime, letting you instantly add 3D models and content to real world environments complete with lighting. Each HDRI has a very high range of lighting information with as much as 15 EVs worth of exposure information for hard shadows and accurate reflections. The 16384 x 8192 resolution makes sure there is enough detail for each location to be used as backgrounds as well as lighting.

    Lakeside A - Rocky area near a lake surrounded by mountains (sunny)

    City A - Rain soaked back alley in major city (shaded)

    Roadside A - Desert area near road nearing sunset (sunny)

    Outdoor C - Large clear area surrounded by mountain trees (sunny)

    What's Included and Features

    • Platinum Pack Two - 16k HDRIs for Iray (.DUF)
    • Four HDRI locations (4k, 8k and 16k)
      • Lakeside A
      • City A
      • Roadside A
      • Outdoor C
    • HDR Utility Presets
      • Adjust white balance
      • Apply tone mapping
      • Setup for interior lighting
      • Rotate dome and change visibility
    • Textures Include
      • 12 HDRI exr Maps (up to 4096 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Render Settings (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 3 DSON Core Installer

