Pilates Poses with Ball for Genesis 8 Female(s)

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66713Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66713Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Give your Genesis 8 Female a work-out with Pilates Poses with Ball for Genesis 8 Female.
She'll get into the worldwide physical fitness phenomenon with additional props — Ball Props in Big, Small, and Tiny, and 25 poses optimized with different size balls.
Pilates Poses is an ideal collection for your gym, workout, fitness, or gymnastics scene!
What's Included and Features
- Props (.DUF)
- PPWB Big Ball.duf
- PPWB Small Ball.duf
- PPWB Tiny Ball.duf
- Wearables (.DUF)
- PPWB 01 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 02 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 03 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 04 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 05 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 06 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 07 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 08 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 09 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 10 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 11 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 12 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 13 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 14 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 15 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 16 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 17 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 18 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 19 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 20 G8F Ball.duf
- PPWB 21 G8F Balls.duf
- PPWB 22 G8F Balls.duf
- PPWB 23 G8F Balls.duf
- PPWB 24 G8F Balls.duf
- PPWB 25 G8F Balls.duf
- Poses (.DUF)
- PPWB 01 G8F.duf
- PPWB 02 G8F.duf
- PPWB 03 G8F.duf
- PPWB 04 G8F.duf
- PPWB 05 G8F.duf
- PPWB 06 G8F.duf
- PPWB 07 G8F.duf
- PPWB 08 G8F.duf
- PPWB 09 G8F.duf
- PPWB 10 G8F.duf
- PPWB 11 G8F.duf
- PPWB 12 G8F.duf
- PPWB 13 G8F.duf
- PPWB 14 G8F.duf
- PPWB 15 G8F.duf
- PPWB 16 G8F.duf
- PPWB 17 G8F.duf
- PPWB 18 G8F.duf
- PPWB 19 G8F.duf
- PPWB 20 G8F.duf
- PPWB 21 G8F.duf
- PPWB 22 G8F.duf
- PPWB 23 G8F.duf
- PPWB 24 G8F.duf
- PPWB 25 G8F.duf
- Optimized for Daz Studio Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Props (.DUF)