People Carrying People: 25 Pose Pairs (Genesis 8)

O brother, O sister, carry me forward!

People Carrying People is a Pose Set of 25 tightly interacting pose pairs of characters carrying one another, for Genesis 8 Female/Male.

Carefully crafted poses ensure they will look balanced from any angle and their tightly interacting figures are as natural and realistic as possible.

People Carrying People comes with scripts to pose both figures at once and to optionally group them to make editing easier, and all poses include their mirror version and facial expression. Expressions can be optionally ignored to leave any existing figure face unaltered.

After installation, the poses will be available in both the pose folders for Genesis 8 Female and Genesis 8 Male.