Palm Springs Decor

  • $16.95
    • Palm Springs Decor in Vendor, Khory, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65993
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Khory
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Palm Springs is still known for its mid-century modern cool. With this collection of mid-century inspired decorations and items, you can make your perfect period scene or designer's room.

    The cabinets, trays, rug, couch, bottle, lamps, tables and art in Palm Springs Decor all come with multiple Material options so you can customize them for your scene!

    What's Included and Features

    • Palm Springs Decor (.DUF)
    • Bench:
      • Black Material
      • Wood Material
    • Bench Cushion:
      • Blue Green Fabric Material
      • Orange Yellow Fabric Material
      • Red Black Fabric Material
    • Bottle With Parented Stopper 01:
      • Hierarchical Material Purple
      • Hierarchical Material Smoke
      • Hierarchical Material Yellow
    • Bottle With Parented Stopper 02:
      • Hierarchical Material Blue
      • Hierarchical Material Green
      • Hierarchical Material Orange
    • Cabinet:
      • Morphs To Slide Open Front
      • Black Material
      • Wood Material
    • Glass Tray:
      • Blue Material
      • Red Material
      • Smoke Material
    • Rug:
      • Blue Green Material
      • Orange Yellow Material
      • Red Black Material
    • Tall Side Table:
      • Black Material
      • Cream Material
    • Short Side Table:
      • Black Material
      • Cream Material
    • Round Stool:
      • Blue Green Fabric Material
      • Orange Yellow Fabric Material
      • Red Black Fabric Material
      • Black Leg Material
      • Wood Leg Material
    • Table Lamp:
      • Black Material
      • Blue Material
      • Cream Material
      • Light On
      • Light Off
    • Wall Art:
      • Red, Black, White Material
      • Yellow, Orange, Blue Material
      • Blue, Green, Purple Material
    • Textures Include:
      • 199 Texture, Roughness, and Normal Maps (512 x 512 to 2048 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer

