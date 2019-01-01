Loading...
OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle

OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle

  • $59.95
    • OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle in People and Wearables, Bundles, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $59.95
    SKU:67105
    Artist:
    DisparateDreamer Oso3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
    • Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
      • OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle in People and Wearables, Bundles, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle in People and Wearables, Bundles, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle in People and Wearables, Bundles, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:67105
    Artist:
    DisparateDreamer Oso3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
    • Look at individual products in this bundle for install types

  • This product includes the following products

  • Details

    Calling all kitties!

    Flexibility is key for these felines. OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle for Genesis 8 Male(s) and Female(s) comes with separately shaped finger claws, toe claws, overall body shape, and head, along with an iris size and a conforming tail.

    The tail loads into a sensible place, but can move if desired; add multiple tails for unusual creations.

    FelineFolk's body and tail include both a set of dForce Hair and OsoFur options for even greater flexibility, plus an option to skip fur entirely.  The whiskers are dForce Hair based, and can be used alone or with other elements.

    This bundle also includes Heterochromia Eyes and Brindle, Calico, Siamese and Tortie Fur and Skin so you can expand your colony of felines!

     

    What's Included and Features

    Notes

    • For full details on included products, please see the individual product's store pages.

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.