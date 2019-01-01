Calling all kitties!

Flexibility is key for these felines. OsoDreamer's FelineFolk Bundle for Genesis 8 Male(s) and Female(s) comes with separately shaped finger claws, toe claws, overall body shape, and head, along with an iris size and a conforming tail.

The tail loads into a sensible place, but can move if desired; add multiple tails for unusual creations.

FelineFolk's body and tail include both a set of dForce Hair and OsoFur options for even greater flexibility, plus an option to skip fur entirely. The whiskers are dForce Hair based, and can be used alone or with other elements.

This bundle also includes Heterochromia Eyes and Brindle, Calico, Siamese and Tortie Fur and Skin so you can expand your colony of felines!