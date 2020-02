She's a different kind of cat-lady...

Flexibility is key for this feline. OsoDreamer's FelineFolk for Genesis 8 Female comes with separately shaped finger claws, toe claws, overall body shape, and head, along with an iris size and a conforming tail.

The tail loads into a sensible place, but can move if desired; add multiple tails for unusual creations.

FelineFolk's body and tail include both a set of dForce Hair and OsoFur options for even greater flexibility, plus an option to skip fur entirely. The whiskers are dForce Hair based, and can be used alone or with other elements.