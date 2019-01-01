OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair

This texture expansion pack brings you a huge palette of new haircolors, preset hairblending styles and new hairblending overlays for Iray.



With OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture Xpansion, you get 110 brand new high quality 4k hairtextures with matching hairshaders for Iray ranging from natural brown, red and blonde tones to colorful fantasy tones. All new 110 haircolors are available as base haircolors as well as hairblending haircolors which can freely be used in combination with the original 30 haircolors from the base product. This expansion package opens the door to thousands of different haircolor styles!



As a BONUS you will also get 30 preset texture styles built off the included textures and hairblending options.