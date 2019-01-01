Loading...
OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair

OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair

  • $14.95
    • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    • $14.95
    SKU:65931
    Artist:
    outoftouch
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65931
    Artist:
    outoftouch
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

  • Details

    This texture expansion pack brings you a huge palette of new haircolors, preset hairblending styles and new hairblending overlays for Iray.

    With OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture Xpansion, you get 110 brand new high quality 4k hairtextures with matching hairshaders for Iray ranging from natural brown, red and blonde tones to colorful fantasy tones. All new 110 haircolors are available as base haircolors as well as hairblending haircolors which can freely be used in combination with the original 30 haircolors from the base product. This expansion package opens the door to thousands of different haircolor styles!

    As a BONUS you will also get 30 preset texture styles built off the included textures and hairblending options.

    What's Included and Features

    • OOT Hairblending 2.0 Texture XPansion for Various Age Bob Hair (.DUF)
      • 110 high quality and high-res base haircolors
      • 110 high quality and high-res hairblending colors
      • 10 additional hairblending alpha textures
      • 30 PRESET hairblending styles
    • Textures Include:
      • 220 Texture Maps (4000x4000)
      • 20 Texture Maps (4096x4096)
      • 10 Texture Maps (2000x2000)
      • 330 Texture Maps (256x256)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.