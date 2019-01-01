-
Details
The Old Town Alley is a carefully crafted walkway between old brick buildings that features three richly textured outdoor corridors lined with lush greenery, and ocean views provided by HDRI.
Old Town Alley also comes with Plants, Vessels, Bottle, Chair, Rock and Lantern Props with additional Material Options so you can customize it for your render.
Whether your character is on vacation, evading assassins, enjoying a charming evening or walking to the market, the Old Town Alley is where they'll be.
What's Included and Features
- Old Town Alley: (.DUF)
- Old Town Alley preload
- Zero Props:
- OTA - Glass Bottle
- OTA - Lantern
- OTA - Plant A
- OTA - Plant B
- OTA - Plant C
- OTA - Plant D
- OTA - Rock Large
- OTA - Vessel A
- OTA - Vessel B
- OTA - Vessel C
- OTA - Wooden Chair
- Material Options:
- OTA - Glass Bottle
- OTA - Lantern
- OTA - Plant A
- OTA - Plant B
- OTA - Plant C
- OTA - Plant D
- OTA - Rock Large
- OTA - Vessel A
- OTA - Vessel B
- OTA - Vessel C
- OTA - Wooden Chair
- 11 Render Settings Presets (.DUF):
- OTA - Render Settings 01 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 02 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 03 (HDRI)
- OTA - Render Settings 04 (HDRI)
- OTA - Render Settings 05 (HDRI)
- OTA - Render Settings 06 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 07 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 08 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 09 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 10 (Sun-Sky)
- OTA - Render Settings 11 (Sun-Sky)
- Hierarchical Material Preset (.DUF):
- OTA - H. Mat. Preset (.DUF)
- 11 Camera Presets (.DUF)
- OTA - Camera 01
- OTA - Camera 02
- OTA - Camera 03
- OTA - Camera 04
- OTA - Camera 05
- OTA - Camera 06
- OTA - Camera 07
- OTA - Camera 08
- OTA - Camera 09
- OTA - Camera 10
- OTA - Camera 11
- Textures Include:
- 92 Color, Bump, Normal, Roughness, Metallic, Opacity Maps (20 x 76 to 8192 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
