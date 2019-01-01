The Old Town Alley is a carefully crafted walkway between old brick buildings that features three richly textured outdoor corridors lined with lush greenery, and ocean views provided by HDRI.

Old Town Alley also comes with Plants, Vessels, Bottle, Chair, Rock and Lantern Props with additional Material Options so you can customize it for your render.

Whether your character is on vacation, evading assassins, enjoying a charming evening or walking to the market, the Old Town Alley is where they'll be.