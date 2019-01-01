-
SKU:65759
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Don't miss out on this handy set of poses for your Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 characters! Even though it's something most people do every day, it can be really difficult to add walking to your scene with convincing realism. Skip the hassle with IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses for Genesis 3 and 8. This Pose set comes with 25 walking poses for genesis 3 and 8 males and females for 100 total walking poses!
Get walking with IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses.
What's Included and Features
- IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 (.DUF):
- 25 Walking poses for Genesis 3 Female with high-heel/flat feet versions and mirrors
- 25 Walking poses for Genesis 3 Male with mirrored versions
- 25 Walking poses for Genesis 8 Female with high-heel/flat feet versions and mirrors
- 25 Walking poses for Genesis 8 Male with mirrored versions
