IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses for Genesis 3 and 8

  • $16.95
    SKU:65759
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Islandgirl
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Don't miss out on this handy set of poses for your Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 characters!  Even though it's something most people do every day, it can be really difficult to add walking to your scene with convincing realism. Skip the hassle with IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses for Genesis 3 and 8. This Pose set comes with 25 walking poses for genesis 3 and 8 males and females for 100 total walking poses!

    Get walking with IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses.

    What's Included and Features

    • IGD Motion Series: Walk Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 (.DUF):
      • 25 Walking poses for Genesis 3 Female with high-heel/flat feet versions and mirrors
      • 25 Walking poses for Genesis 3 Male with mirrored versions
      • 25 Walking poses for Genesis 8 Female with high-heel/flat feet versions and mirrors
      • 25 Walking poses for Genesis 8 Male with mirrored versions

