SKU:65949Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
A rear garden and alleyway setup for a Northern Terrace Street. Full DAZ Studio and Basic Poser support as standard.
What's Included and Features
- Northern Terrace Street Rear Yards and Alleyway (.DUF, and .CR2)
- 4 Figures:
- 01 Terrace Yard Model
- 02 Ivy Models
- 01 Plant Billboards Model
- Features:
- All Doors Rigged to Open/Close
- 14 Cameras (DAZ Studio Only)
- Material Options:
- 01 Full Material for the Houses
- 01 Curtains On/Off for the Houses
- 01 lights on/off for the Houses (Iray and Poser Only)
- Texture Includes:
- 208, Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Transparency, and Specular (up to 4096 x 4096)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
- Poser Custom Material Presets (.MC6)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Core Installer
