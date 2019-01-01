Loading...
New Years Celebration

New Years Celebration

    SKU:66223
    Artist:
    Hinkypunk
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Happy New Years! New Years Celebration has everything you need for your New Year's Eve Party!

    Balloons, Champagne and Candle props are just the start to this amazing pack, colored in the shiny and glittery colors that scream "Bring In The New Year"! Load up your scene with some confetti (which is set up if you want to use dForce, just in case) and have Michael, Victoria, and all your favorites enjoy this festive evening long past the clock striking 12.

    Celebrate with New Years Celebration!

    What's Included and Features

    • New Years Celebration (.DUF)
      • 2020
      • 2021
      • 2022
      • Balloon
      • Candle 01
      • Candle 02
      • Candle 03
      • Candle Group
      • Candle Group 02
      • Champagne Bottle
        • Sealed, Corked, Open
      • Champagne Flute
      • Champagne Female Left Hand
      • Champagne Female Right Hand
      • Champagne Male Left Hand
      • Champagne Male Right Hand
      • Confetti
      • Confetti Ground
      • Confetti LG
      • Confetti MD
      • Confetti SM
      • Drink Deco
      • Floor
      • Flute and Candle
      • Hat
      • Hat on Genesis 8
      • Noisemaker 01
      • Noisemaker 01 Genesis 8
      • Noisemaker 02
      • Noisemaker 02 Genesis 8
      • Noisemaker 03
      • Noisemaker 03 Genesis 8
      • Sparkler
      • Sparkler Female
      • Sparkler Male
      • Table
      • Table Group
    • Material Options
      • 3 Balloon Colors
      • 2 Candle 01 Colors
      • 2 Candle 02 Colors
      • 2 Candle 03 Colors
      • 2 Confetti Colors
      • 4 Noisemaker 02 Patterns
      • 4 Noisemaker 03 Patterns
    • Textures Include
      • 24 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection, Transparency and Normal Maps (600 x 600 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

