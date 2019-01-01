Happy New Years! New Years Celebration has everything you need for your New Year's Eve Party!



Balloons, Champagne and Candle props are just the start to this amazing pack, colored in the shiny and glittery colors that scream "Bring In The New Year"! Load up your scene with some confetti (which is set up if you want to use dForce, just in case) and have Michael, Victoria, and all your favorites enjoy this festive evening long past the clock striking 12.

Celebrate with New Years Celebration!