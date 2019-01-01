-
$14.95
SKU:67111Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Make your natural, environment, or outdoor scene more realistic with these stunningly detailed nature plants with leaves, flowers, and fruits.
Nature Plants 05 comes with American Holly, Chinese Fan Palm, Eastern Red Cedar, and Hook Thorn to make your nature scene authentic and real!
What's Included and Features
- Nature Plants 05 (.DUF)
- NP5 AmericanHolly
- NP5 ChineseFanPalm
- NP5 EasternRedCedar
- NP5 HookThorn
- Material Options:
- NP5 AmericanHolly Fall
- NP5 AmericanHolly Spring
- NP5 AmericanHolly Winter
- NP5 ChineseFanPalm fall
- NP5 ChineseFanPalm Spring
- NP5 EasternRedCedar Fall
- NP5 EasternRedCedar Spring Less leaves
- NP5 EasternRedCedar Spring
- NP5 EasternRedCedar winter
- NP5 HookThorn Fall fewer leaves
- NP5 HookThorn Fall
- NP5 HookThorn Spring
- NP5 HookThorn Summer
- NP5 HookThorn winter
- Textures Include:
- 99 Texture, Bump, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (256 x 512 to 1024 x 1024)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
