MRL Curly Ponytail for Genesis 8 Female with Color Mixing

MRL Rigged Curly Ponytail has a wide range of hair options and combines the realism of dforce with the control of rigging to create an ultra realistic and controllable Curly Ponytail that suits a wide variety of different genres.

The hair includes a total of 24 MATS for the hair and scalp in a wide range of shades, each of which can then be combined with a corresponding highlight shade to produce an incredible variety of colour effects varying from ultra realistic to high fantasy. Additional hair generation and colour mixing options are also included. These additional hair generation options control how additional hairs are applied in order to adjust the overall colour balance of the hair.

Please note that this hair includes a wide variety of morphs and parameters dials for maximum control and is not intended to be simulated.