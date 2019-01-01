MRL Curly Ponytail for Genesis 8 Female with Color Mixing

-
-
Details
MRL Rigged Curly Ponytail has a wide range of hair options and combines the realism of dforce with the control of rigging to create an ultra realistic and controllable Curly Ponytail that suits a wide variety of different genres.
The hair includes a total of 24 MATS for the hair and scalp in a wide range of shades, each of which can then be combined with a corresponding highlight shade to produce an incredible variety of colour effects varying from ultra realistic to high fantasy. Additional hair generation and colour mixing options are also included. These additional hair generation options control how additional hairs are applied in order to adjust the overall colour balance of the hair.
Please note that this hair includes a wide variety of morphs and parameters dials for maximum control and is not intended to be simulated.
What's Included and Features
- MRL Curly Ponytail for Genesis 8 Female(s) with Color Mixing (DUF.)
- MRL dForce Long Layered Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- What's included and features
- MRL Rigged Curly Ponytail for Genesis 8 Female(s) Wearable Preset
- MRL Rigged Curly Ponytail for Genesis 8 Female(s) Hierarchical MAT
- Hair Generation
-
- MRL CP Default Ponytail
- MRL CP Default Scalp
- MRL CP Highlights Fewer
- MRL CP Highlights More
- MRL CP Highlights More2
- MRL CP Highlights More3
- MRL CP Highlights More4
- MRL CP Highlights Spread Low
- MRL CP Highlights Spread Med
- MRL CP Highlights Spread XHigh
- MRL CP Thicker Ponytail
- MRL CP ThickerX Ponytail
- MRL CP View Tessalation Default
- MRL CP View Tessalation2
- 24 MATS Hair Base Colours
- 24 MATS Highlight Colours
- 24 MATS Scalp Colours
- 02 MATS Scalp Alphas - Default and Denser
- 06 MATS Gloss options
- Parameter Dials
- Movement All
- MRL C Ponytail Front Back
- MRL C Ponytail Side Side
- MRL C Ponytail Twist
- MRL CP Position Front Back
- MRL CP Position Rot Left
- MRL CP Position Rot Right
- MRL CP Position Side Side
- Movement Sections
- MRL CP Section 1 Front Back
- MRL CP Section 1 Side Side
- MRL CP Section 1 Twist
- MRL CP Section 2 Front Back
- MRL CP Section 2 Side Side
- MRL CP Section 2 Twist
- MRL CP Section 3 Front Back
- MRL CP Section 3 Side Side
- MRL CP Section 3 Twist
- MRL CP Section 4 Front Back
- MRL CP Section 4 Side Side
- MRL CP Section 4 Twist
- Movement Styles
- MRL CP Ponytail Left
- MRL CP Ponytail Right
- MRL CP Ponytail Wide-Narrow
- MRL CP Ponytail Over Left Shoulder
- MRL CP Ponytail Over Right Shoulder
- Morph Fits (Follows most other shapes by Autofollow)
- Karyssa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Mika 8
- Tika 8
- Aiko 8
- Darcy 8
- Kanade 8
- Latonya 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Robyn 8
- Rynne 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
Notes
