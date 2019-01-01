-
SKU:66449
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
Details
Add amazing mountains with MountainScapes Backdrops Volume 3.
This backdrop pack contains 10 beautiful mountainous scenes in both "straight" and "curved" format to add to your growing scapes collection and are very useful when you need a quick background, a window view or to create a great depth of field shot.
This set includes Emission and Luminance maps for ultimate realism, and will quickly become your "go to" resource when you need to add background filler, or mood to your creation.
Get MountainScapes Backdrops Volume 3 for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- MountainScapes Backdrops Volume 3 (.DUF)
- 10 Straight Backdrops
- 10 Curved Backdrops
- Textures Include
- 10 Texture Maps (1280 x 720 to 9480 x 4468)
- Optimized for Daz Studio Iray
