SKU:66881
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Required Products:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
The Modular Starship Kit Texture Set is a set of 5 different texture presets for the product Modular Starship Kit.
These texture presets will give your created starship different texture combos so you can travel the stars in style.
Texture presets include:
- Black Steel
- Dirty Yellow
- Machinery
- Red Paint
- White Paint
What's Included and Features
- 5 different texture presets for the product Modular Starship Kit
- Mix match textures to get unique styles
- Textures Include:
- 1656 Texture, Normal, Height, and Roughness Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
