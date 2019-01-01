Loading...
Modular Starship Kit Texture Set

Modular Starship Kit Texture Set

  • $14.95
    • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66881
    Artist:
    AcharyaPolina
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66881
    Artist:
    AcharyaPolina
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    The Modular Starship Kit Texture Set is a set of 5 different texture presets for the product Modular Starship Kit.

    These texture presets will give your created starship different texture combos so you can travel the stars in style.

    Texture presets include:

    • Black Steel
    • Dirty Yellow
    • Machinery
    • Red Paint
    • White Paint

    What's Included and Features

    • Modular Starship Kit Texture Set:
      • 5 different texture presets for the product Modular Starship Kit
        • Black Steel
        • Dirty Yellow
        • Machinery
        • Red Paint
        • White Paint
      • Mix match textures to get unique styles
    • Textures Include:
      • 1656 Texture, Normal, Height, and Roughness Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 2 DSON Core Installers

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.