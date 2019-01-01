-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66879Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66879Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Create your very own starship with The Modular Starship Kit!
The Modular Starship Kit comes with 59 space age and high tech objects to mix and match together to create your own style of spaceship or starship.
Also comes with 5 pre assembled starships that you can use right away.
Explore the universe in style with the Modular Starship Kit.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Modular Starship Kit: (.DUF)
- 59 objects to mix and match together to create your own style of starship
- 5 pre assembled starships
- Textures Include:
- 335 Texture, Normal, Height and Roughness Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Modular Starship Kit: (.DUF)