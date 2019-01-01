These Metallic Plastic Shaders can do Everything!

MMX Metallic Plastic Patterns for Iray can be clear plastic or opaque plastic, with or without patterns and metallic patterns or just metallic colors. Clear plastic can have a pattern or metallic pattern applied to it, but not both. Opaque plastic can have either or both.

There are 45 patterns and 28 of those have multiple versions, creating 95 total pattern options. The patterns can be inverted as well to flip the effect on the surface, and tiled up to 50 times. Clear plastic has 5 translucency settings and 115 color options. Base color and Overlay color have 500 color options each and there are 200 metallic colors.

Make it clear, shiny, patterned, and pretty with MMX Metallic Plastic Patterns for Iray!