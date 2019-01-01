-
SKU:65959 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
These Metallic Plastic Shaders can do Everything!
MMX Metallic Plastic Patterns for Iray can be clear plastic or opaque plastic, with or without patterns and metallic patterns or just metallic colors. Clear plastic can have a pattern or metallic pattern applied to it, but not both. Opaque plastic can have either or both.
There are 45 patterns and 28 of those have multiple versions, creating 95 total pattern options. The patterns can be inverted as well to flip the effect on the surface, and tiled up to 50 times. Clear plastic has 5 translucency settings and 115 color options. Base color and Overlay color have 500 color options each and there are 200 metallic colors.
Make it clear, shiny, patterned, and pretty with MMX Metallic Plastic Patterns for Iray!
What's Included and Features
- MMX Metallic Plastic Patterns for Iray
- Clear plastic Shaders:
- Clear Plastic Base
- Clear Plastic Remove Map
- 95 Clear Plastic Patterns
- Clear Plastic Metallic Off Remove Maps
- 95 Clear Plastic Metallic Patterns
- 05 Clear Plastic Translucency Shaders
- Opaque Plastic Shaders:
- Opaque Plastic Base
- Opaque Plastic Remove Map
- 95 Opaque Plastic Patterns
- 50 Opaque Plastic Tiling Shaders
- Opaque Plastic Metallic Off Remove Maps
- 95 Opaque Plastic Metallic Patterns
- 50 Opaque Plastic Metallic Tiling Shaders
- Basic Plastic Color Shaders:
- 75 Blue Color Shaders
- 25 Brown Color Shaders
- 25 Greyscale Color Shaders
- 75 Green Color Shaders
- 50 Orange Blue Color Shaders
- 50 Pink Color Shaders
- 50 Purple Color Shaders
- 50 Red Color Shaders
- 50 Teal Blue Color Shaders
- 50 Yellow Color Shaders
- Overlay Plastic Color Shaders:
- 75 Blue Color Shaders
- 25 Brown Color Shaders
- 25 Greyscale Color Shaders
- 75 Green Color Shaders
- 50 Orange Blue Color Shaders
- 50 Pink Color Shaders
- 50 Purple Color Shaders
- 50 Red Color Shaders
- 50 Teal Blue Color Shaders
- 50 Yellow Color Shaders
- Clear Plastic Color Shaders:
- 15 Blue Color Shaders
- 10 Greyscale Color Shaders
- 15 Green Color Shaders
- 15 Orange Blue Color Shaders
- 15 Pink Color Shaders
- 15 Red Color Shaders
- 15 Teal Blue Color Shaders
- 15 Yellow Color Shaders
- Metallic Color Shaders:
- 30 Blue Color Shaders
- 10 Brown Color Shaders
- 10 Greyscale Color Shaders
- 30 Green Color Shaders
- 20 Orange Blue Color Shaders
- 20 Pink Color Shaders
- 20 Purple Color Shaders
- 20 Red Color Shaders
- 20 Teal Blue Color Shaders
- 20 Yellow Color Shaders
- Utility Shaders:
- Invert maps On/Off
- 50 Global Tiling
- Textures Include:
- 190 Texture Maps (1000 x 1000)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
