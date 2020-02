MMX Blended Dual Lobe Hair Shader Resource Pack for Iray

The Blended Dual Lobe Hair Shader Resource Pack is all about hair color with diversity and ease of use. The resource pack is a stand alone set that does not require the Toolkit to work but was made to be fully compatible with it.



Using image maps to control the color, the Resource Pack is designed to give you a more natural looking hair regardless of the colors you choose. Using two colors per map, the hair strands will not all share the same root color or tip color. Meaning that some strands will start off darker and end up lighter, while other strands will start off lighter and end up darker. Combine that with the tiling options and you can greatly change how the colors mix together. You can go from having large areas of difference at lower tiling values to a much finer blend at higher tiling values. Because each color map is unique, the blend of darker and lighter strands will not be the same when switching colors.



There are 660 full color presets, 1320 partial color presets and 5280 individual color presets, each with their own utility presets for tiling, image darken and image whiten. There are 9 easy to use presets to adjust the root and tip color blending. 50 highlight colors are included and can be applied to any hair color you like and 10 gloss settings are included for you to make the hair look dull or shiny.



The image darken and image lighten features are included to help adjust the image maps color and do exactly as their names imply. A short reference manual is included showing examples of each on different hair colors, explaining the basics of what they are and how they work.