-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66333Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66333Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Introducing Minushka HD, a beautiful Russian woman with a realistic skin. The realistic imperfections of this Genesis 8 Female make her perfect.
Custom shaped in Zbrush, with a strongly defined head, Minushka comes to you with HD features built at SubD Level 4.
Her beautiful pale skin, pearly teeth, and large eyes are tempered by HD textures (4096x4096), including minor scars and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.
Boasting 10 Eye colors, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colors and 10 Nail and Toenail options, plus Fibermesh Eyebrows and Lashes, Minushka HD is ready for all occasions. Get her for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- Minushka HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply Remove
- HD Details Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Apply
- Fibermesh Eyelashes Apply
- Material Options:
- Base Skin + Anatomical Elements
- Eyebrows Remove
- 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default
- 05 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default
- 10 Nails + 1 Default
- 10 Toenails + 1 Default
- 11 Eye Colors
- 01 Eyelash Option
- 06 Fibermesh Eyelash Colors
- 06 Fibermesh Eyebrow Colors
- Textures Include:
- 89 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Hotel Room
- Super Natural Brows Merchant Resource for Genesis 8 and 3 Female
- Autumn Haze Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Z Photo Studio - Environment with Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
- LI Incandescent - Portrait Lighting for Iray
- Classic Diamond Jewelry
- Z Coffee Shop Environment with Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
- dForce Frill Mini Dress Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Z The Magic of Reading - Prop and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Female
- iG Sweet & Sassy Pose Collection Vol. 2 for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Addison Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Adeline Hair and Circlets for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- iV Simple Poses For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Matilda Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Minushka HD For Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)