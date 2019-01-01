Minushka HD For Genesis 8 Female

Introducing Minushka HD, a beautiful Russian woman with a realistic skin. The realistic imperfections of this Genesis 8 Female make her perfect.

Custom shaped in Zbrush, with a strongly defined head, Minushka comes to you with HD features built at SubD Level 4.

Her beautiful pale skin, pearly teeth, and large eyes are tempered by HD textures (4096x4096), including minor scars and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.

Boasting 10 Eye colors, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colors and 10 Nail and Toenail options, plus Fibermesh Eyebrows and Lashes, Minushka HD is ready for all occasions. Get her for your next render!