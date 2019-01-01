Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Males is the latest sci-fi outfit from midnight_stories.

This stunning Outfit comes with a full body suit, shoes, matching gloves and helmet, plus 2 wearable presets for gripping the helmet in the left and right hands.

It has a huge material set with 12 in all. It will support all shapes and will auto fit all new ones, so it's value packed and a must-have for all your sci-fi projects!

There is also a matching Female set, so keep on the lookout for it. Note: Gun is not included.