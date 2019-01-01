-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66579Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66579Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Beefed up with more horsepower and big guns, the HVPC (Hard Vacuum Personnel Carrier) R1224 is the perfect security vehicle for your twin Rovers.
The HVPC Combat Manned Rover is the only one of its kind, the perfect combat security manned rover to oversee your colonists and protect from any nasty aliens, villains, evildoers or bugs that may show up.
With complete control over the suspension, the vehicle will traverse any terrain and make haste to any problems.
Product includes working doors, finished interior, turret, and guns, a series of ready-to-render poses, as well as plenty of character to make any mission commander feel safe.
What's Included and Features
- Remus-02 Rover: (.DUF)
- Driver Door
- Passenger Door
- Back Hatch
- Turrent
- Top Gun
- Bottom Gun
- Cab
- Pod
- Chairs
- Suspension
- Front, Middle and Rear
- Wheels and Caps
- Front, Middle and Rear
- Pose Controls
- Steering
- Suspension
- Wheels Roll
- Poses
- !zero
- Break
- Dip
- Drop
- Lean Left
- Lean Right
- Pop
- Take Off
- Tower
- Wheel Caps On
- Wheel Caps Off
- Materials (Iray)
- HVPC Camo
- HVPC Tan
- Lights On
- Lights Off
- Textures Include:
- 43 Texture, Base, Metallic, Roughness, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Remus-02 Rover: (.DUF)