Beefed up with more horsepower and big guns, the HVPC (Hard Vacuum Personnel Carrier) R1224 is the perfect security vehicle for your twin Rovers.

The HVPC Combat Manned Rover is the only one of its kind, the perfect combat security manned rover to oversee your colonists and protect from any nasty aliens, villains, evildoers or bugs that may show up.

With complete control over the suspension, the vehicle will traverse any terrain and make haste to any problems.

Product includes working doors, finished interior, turret, and guns, a series of ready-to-render poses, as well as plenty of character to make any mission commander feel safe.