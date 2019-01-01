Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Female(s)

-
SKU:67369Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
-
Details
Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Females is the latest sci-fi outfit from midnight_stories.
This stunning Outfit comes with a full body suit, shoes, matching gloves and helmet, plus 2 wearable presets for gripping the helmet in the left and right hands.
It has a huge material set with 12 in all. It will support all shapes and will auto fit all new ones, so it's value packed and a must-have for all your sci-fi projects!
There is also a matching Male set, so keep on the lookout for it. Note: Gun is not included.
What's Included and Features
- Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Females(s): (.DUF)
- MR Gloves G8F
- MR Suit G8F
- MR Helmet G8F
- Wearable:
- Mercury Ranger G8F
- MR Helmet G8F Carry L
- MR Helmet G8F Carry R
- Shape support for G8F
- Aiko8
- Alexandra8
- Bridget8
- Charlotte8
- Ellithia8
- Eva8
- Gabriela8
- Gia8
- Girl8
- MeiLin8
- Monique8
- Olympia8
- Penny8
- FStephanie8
- Sydney8
- Tasha8
- TeenJane8
- TeenJosie8Body
- Trillian
- Victoria8
- Zelara8
- Hierarchical Material Presets for Suit Gloves and Helmet:
- MR Black
- MR Blue Gray
- MR CP Black
- MR CP Gold Gray
- MR CP Org Black
- MR CP Silver Metal
- MR Gray
- MR Military
- MR Org Gray
- MR Pink Purple
- MR Red Black
- MR White
- Material Presets for Helmet Glow:
- MR Glow Cyan
- MR Glow Green
- MR Glow Orange
- MR Glow Purple
- MR Glow Red
- MR Glow White
- Textures Include:
- 9 Texture, Metallic, Normals, and Roughness Maps (1024 x 1024 to 8192 x8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Females(s): (.DUF)