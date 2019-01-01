Loading...
Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:67369
    Artist:
    midnight_stories
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Females is the latest sci-fi outfit from midnight_stories.

    This stunning Outfit comes with a full body suit, shoes, matching gloves and helmet, plus 2 wearable presets for gripping the helmet in the left and right hands.

    It has a huge material set with 12 in all. It will support all shapes and will auto fit all new ones, so it's value packed and a must-have for all your sci-fi projects!

    There is also a matching Male set, so keep on the lookout for it. Note: Gun is not included.

    What's Included and Features

    • Mercury Ranger for Genesis 8 Females(s): (.DUF)
      • MR Gloves G8F
      • MR Suit G8F
      • MR Helmet G8F
      • Wearable:
      • Mercury Ranger G8F
      • MR Helmet G8F Carry L
      • MR Helmet G8F Carry R
    • Shape support for G8F
      • Aiko8
      • Alexandra8
      • Bridget8
      • Charlotte8
      • Ellithia8
      • Eva8
      • Gabriela8
      • Gia8
      • Girl8
      • MeiLin8
      • Monique8
      • Olympia8
      • Penny8
      • FStephanie8
      • Sydney8
      • Tasha8
      • TeenJane8
      • TeenJosie8Body
      • Trillian
      • Victoria8
      • Zelara8
    • Hierarchical Material Presets for Suit Gloves and Helmet:
      • MR Black
      • MR Blue Gray
      • MR CP Black
      • MR CP Gold Gray
      • MR CP Org Black
      • MR CP Silver Metal
      • MR Gray
      • MR Military
      • MR Org Gray
      • MR Pink Purple
      • MR Red Black
      • MR White
    • Material Presets for Helmet Glow:
      • MR Glow Cyan
      • MR Glow Green
      • MR Glow Orange
      • MR Glow Purple
      • MR Glow Red
      • MR Glow White
    • Textures Include:
      • 9 Texture, Metallic, Normals, and Roughness Maps (1024 x 1024 to 8192 x8192)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

