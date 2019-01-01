The Medieval Courtyard is a beautiful Medieval-style Courtyard, with the option of a central well, with well cover./planter, with a beautiful tree in the center for all of your historical or castle-theme renders!

Medieval Courtyard also includes Doors rigged to open and close, plus randomized Leaves options Grouped and Scattered for a super-authentic and realistic look! Optional Tree prop comes in seasonal forms so your image can have a specific mood.

Full DAZ Studio Iray and 3Delight Support as Standard. Basic Poser Support as Standard.