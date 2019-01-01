-
Details
The Medieval Courtyard is a beautiful Medieval-style Courtyard, with the option of a central well, with well cover./planter, with a beautiful tree in the center for all of your historical or castle-theme renders!
Medieval Courtyard also includes Doors rigged to open and close, plus randomized Leaves options Grouped and Scattered for a super-authentic and realistic look! Optional Tree prop comes in seasonal forms so your image can have a specific mood.
Full DAZ Studio Iray and 3Delight Support as Standard. Basic Poser Support as Standard.
What's Included and Features
- Medieval Courtyard(.DUF and CR2)
- Medieval Courtyard:
- Doors 1 to 7 Rigged to Open and Close
- Tree Prop
- Well Cover Prop
- Leaves Grouped
- Leaves Scattered
- 14 Cameras Presets (DAZ Studio Only)
- Material Options:
- 1 Full MAT
- Well Cover
- 07 Autumnal Leave MATs for the Leaf Scatters
- 04 Tree MATS
- Autumn
- Autumn 02
- Autumn 03
- Spring
- Window and Lamp Emitters On/Off (Iray and Poser Only)
- Textures Include:
- 240 Texture, Normal, Metallic, Roughness, Height, Opacity (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
- Poser 6+ Material Presets (.MC6)
Notes
