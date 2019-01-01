Loading...
Medieval Courtyard

Medieval Courtyard

    • Medieval Courtyard in Vendor, David Brinnen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66709
    Artist:
    David Brinnen ForbiddenWhispers
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
    The Medieval Courtyard is a beautiful Medieval-style Courtyard, with the option of a central well, with well cover./planter, with a beautiful tree in the center for all of your historical or castle-theme renders!

    Medieval Courtyard also includes Doors rigged to open and close, plus randomized Leaves options Grouped and Scattered for a super-authentic and realistic look!  Optional Tree prop comes in seasonal forms so your image can have a specific mood.

    Full DAZ Studio Iray and 3Delight Support as Standard. Basic Poser Support as Standard.

    What's Included and Features

    • Medieval Courtyard(.DUF and CR2)
    • Medieval Courtyard:
      • Doors 1 to 7 Rigged to Open and Close
    • Tree Prop
    • Well Cover Prop
    • Leaves Grouped
    • Leaves Scattered
    • 14 Cameras Presets (DAZ Studio Only)
    • Material Options:
      • 1 Full MAT
      • Well Cover
      • 07 Autumnal Leave MATs for the Leaf Scatters
      • 04 Tree MATS
        • Autumn
        • Autumn 02
        • Autumn 03
        • Spring
      • Window and Lamp Emitters On/Off (Iray and Poser Only)
    • Textures Include:
      • 240 Texture, Normal, Metallic, Roughness, Height, Opacity (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Poser 6+ Material Presets (.MC6)

    Notes

